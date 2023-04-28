Hdorp SPCA robbed of valuable office equipment

By Bev Mortimer– Breaking… Thieves broke into the SPCA offices in Humansdorp on Wednesday night and made off with many valuable office items.



From phones to computers, an inverter and washing machine were stolen, Humansdorp SPCA Committee member, Jenny Putter, reveals the culprits broke the lock on the back door.



It appears the robbers know what is valuable, she said. “They searched all drawers and moved things around and damaged things and made a huge mess.“



“We at the SPCA try so hard to help people in the communities of Kouga and it is so sad for this organisation, which cares for dogs and cats, to be robbed,” Jenny lamented.



Jenny also revealed that now the SPCA is without phones as they took those too but at least the landline line is working, having been re-routed to another number.



She confirmed that the SPCA is now in need of phones, an inverter, a washing machine , a printer, computers, a microwave and batteries.



The communities in the Kouga area are asked to please assist where possible. Anyone who can help, please call or WA Jenny on 0825794361.