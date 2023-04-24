Shooting, double murder in JBay

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- The SAPS is investigating a double murder in the Eastern Cape coastal town of Jeffreys Bay in South Africa on Saturday night this past weekend.

Police said that at about 9 pm on 22 April, two people were in a store room attached to a home in the Oceanview suburb of Jeffreys Bay when three unknown men shot several times through a glass window from outside.

A 37 year-old man in the storeroom was wounded in the head and body while a 25 year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

Motive and suspects are unknown at this stage and more info is expected to be released soon.

