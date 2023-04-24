Two arrests for possession of diamonds, rubies



-Edited by Bev Mortimer- Two suspects, aged 33 and 46, were arrested on the spot and a vehicle was confiscated following the find of precious stones, uncut diamonds, rubies and much cash early yesterday , the SAPS said.



A statement from the Office of the SAPS Provincial Commissioner Western Cape, said members strategically attached to Operation Restore along entry and exit routes of yielded positive results when they arrested two suspects in possession of illicit precious stones.



In the early hours yesterday the members were executed a roadblock on the N7 near Klawer, on the West Coast of South Africa, when they pulled over a suspicious Toyota bakkie (van) with two occupants. The bakkie and the occupants were searched which led to the discovery of 29 unpolished diamonds and a substantial amount of cash in possession of the one occupant and three unpolished rubies in possession of the other occupant.



The pair will appear in the Klawer Magistrates’ court, once charged for the illegal possession of precious stones.

