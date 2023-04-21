Ten family members die in mass shooting in Pietermaritzburg

–Edited by Bev Mortimer–

Following a mass murder of 10 family members, ambushed and killed in Pietermaritzburg KwaZulu-Natal during the early hours of this morning 21 April, two suspects have been arrested in allegedly in connection with the deadly shooting, a statement this evening, from the Ministry of Police in South Africa, said.



The shocking family murder prompted Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, and the top management of the SAPS, led by National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola to descend on the KwaZulu-Natal province today.



Police reports reveal that in the early hours of this morning, armed men entered a house in the iMbali township in Pietermaritzburg. During the ambush, the 10 members of the same family were fatally wounded, the youngest of the victims was a 13-year-old boy.



Hours after the attack at the family home, a police manhunt ensued for the suspects responsible for the deadly shooting. “Police officers acted with agility on their intelligence, coupled with information from the community on the possible whereabouts of some of those responsible for the heinous crime,” the Ministry statement said.



Less than two kilometres away, a shootout ensued when police confronted four men participating in a ‘cleansing ceremony’ conducted by a traditional healer.

Police arrested two of the four suspects, one is under police guard in hospital after sustaining injuries during the shootout with police.



One suspect escaped while another was fatally shot; a criminal linked to numerous other crimes in the area and has been sought after by police. Three firearms were also found at the scene.



“The Police Ministry wishes to commend the swift work of the SAPS members who made the arrests bringing much needed assurance and some comfort to the community that has been left shocked and traumatised by the brutal killings. It is on this score that the Ministry also urges more communities to work with police by coming forward with any information that can assist in apprehending individuals or gangs who are hell-bent on terrorising communities through acts of criminality,” the Ministry statement added.