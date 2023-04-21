Captive rhino being protected by Platinum Rhino

Listen to Ivan Carter share some staggering statistics on the lifelong contribution John Hume has made to saving a species. Platinum Rhino as a registered captive breeding operation is now protecting the most significant population of Southern White Rhino in the world and this genetically diverse breeding nucleus capable of repopulating Africa of its lost in-the-wild rhinos is in danger of itself being lost.

Rhinos as a keystone species have a disproportionately large effect on their natural environment relative to their abundance and they help define entire ecosystems. At Platinum Rhino we have created such an ecosystem. Where once crops and cattle were farmed, we now have 45 different species of mammals and 204 different species of birds, all living in harmony with the special people that protect this habitat.

Here is the link: https://youtu.be/7ZJ83sZF5h4

Advertisement