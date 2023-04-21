PE Anti Gun Unit seized 19 firearms and 1145 rounds ammunition since 1 April

-Edited by Bev Mortimer

In taking huge strides to get illegal firearms off the streets in PE , the Anti Gun Unit (AGU) in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth, aka, PE) confiscated 19 firearms and 1145 rounds of ammunition since 1 April, during combat as well as intelligence driven operations.

The firearms seized included five fire arms seized on 19 April on a farm in Rocklands, PE. A couple, aged 58 and 62 years old were arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A statement from the office of the Provincial SAPS Commissioner, said the AGU is turning the tide on possession of illegal firearms and every effort is being made to stop the proliferation of illegal firearms and get them off the streets.

In the latest arrests and confiscation of five firearms on the Withoogte farm a search warrant was executed at lunchtime. The five firearms confiscated included 1 revolver, 2 9mm pistols, a rifle and a shotgun

Two firearms were reported stolen from a gun shop in Walmer in January 2019. Ownership of the other firearms are bei8ng investigated.

All the firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.The suspects are appearing in the Gqeberha magistrate court today, 20 April 2023.