Man with R3.7-million worth of heroin arrested in W Cape

-Edited by Bev Mortimer- A 60 year-old man, driving a silver Jaguar with a Jetta on a trailer behind it, to Cape Town, was arrested for possession of R3.7 -million worth of heroin today in the Western Cape of South Africa.

After stopping and searching the two cars at the Klawer weighbridge the Operation Restore and Traffic Service members found three bags heroin in the boot of the Jaguar and 50 more bags, believed to also contain heroin, hidden in the back seat of the Jetta.

Police had acted on a tip-of and after confiscating the drugs they arrested the man who is due to make a court appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 17 April.

The SAPS says the operation is part of efforts to eradicate the illegal distribution of drugs in communities.

