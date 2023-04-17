Horrific crimes in Cape Town lead to Police Minister visit

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-

Two shocking incidents of crime in Cape Town in the Western Cape of South Africa led to the visit by the Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, today, together with members of the Press, to two communities that have been left reeling by horrific weekend crimes.

In the first incident on Sunday, 9 April two gunmen entered the Showers of Blessings Christian Zion Church in Taiwan, Khayelitsha. The pair allegedly robbed the congregation and sexually assaulted two women before taking off with cellphones and money.

In the second incident a 50 year-old man is in police custody following the brutal murder of a three year-old boy in Kraaifontein in the early hours of Sunday morning. It is alleged the suspect, who is related to the toddler, hacked him to death with an axe.

Share this: Share

Skype

Facebook

Twitter

Like this: Like Loading... Related