Local soccer boys’ team placed second in Manchester Cup!

St Francis Chronicle

By Bev Mortimer

St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, is proud that two of its local soccer players played for the South African team, the PE Pro Skills Football Academy’s U21 team, that came second in the Manchester Cup in the UK, while the Kouga town of Hankey is also chuffed that one of its soccer players was also in the same team .
The trio returned to their homes in Kouga and are delighted their team fared so well.
Seen in the photo are, from left, Sanele Archie Peter from Hankey, Abulele ‘Absa’ Silolo and Lisakhanya ‘Lisa’ Skosana from Sea Vista, who also play in the local St Francis Bay Galaxy Football Club.
Thanks are extended from the organisers for all those who donated funds to help the boys travel to Manchester.

Above the three soccer player from the Kouga area in the Eastern Cape seen just before flying off to the Manchester Cup!

