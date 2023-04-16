JBay model, Leané Müller, finalist of Miss Teen World



By Bev Mortimer

Model, Leané Müller, 19 years-old, from Jeffreys Bay, Eastern Cape, has been announced as a 2023 Finalist of Miss Teen World, an event held by World South Africa Pageants (WSAP).



And now, Leané, the Miss Teen World SA finalist, wins an opportunity to represent South Africa in the international pageant, Miss Teen World, held in Ecuador, South America. Leané is ACE Models JBay’s first model to represent the academy and the Eastern Cape at the Miss Teen World South Africa pageant on 10 June in Pretoria, Gauteng . Hair by Chantel salon in St Francis Bay is Leané’s official hair sponsor for the competition.



Leané , who also works for Bayline Pools, entered the pageant to use the platform to empower young girls within her community, South Africa and ultimately, the world. She advocates raising awareness about endometriosis as well as period poverty since she herself has been struggling with endometriosis since the age of 14 and is now helping helping other girls going through the same experience as this is close to her heart.

She has also partnered with One Village, a non-profit organisation in Jeffreys that focuses on building a better future for the community that we live in. Getting involved in the community is not just something she does, it is part of who she is. She’s been involved in community projects since her days attending Nico Malan High School, where she was part of the interact group.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me thus far. I am incredibly grateful to be in this position and would not be able to do it without all of the love and support.”



With the pageant only months away, we call out to businesses and individuals to please support her during this amazing journey as she works towards making her dream a reality. She will be travelling to Gauteng in April and June and requires financial backing. Any contribution, big or small, will make a world of difference. Her banking details are as follows (FNB, Savings Account 62942422289).

