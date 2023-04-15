More than R8-million worth of drugs seized in WCape

-Edited by Bev Mortimer-

During a road block and searching of vehicles on the N1 highway in the Western Cape this week members of SAPS in the province arrested three men in three different searches and confiscated cannabis valued at more than R8-million.

In the biggest haul of the day on 14 April during a road block provincial SAPS pulled over a truck and when one of the police offices smelt marijuana he alerted the whole team who searched the whole truck.

They discovered and confiscated 22 bags of marijuana, aka ‘dagga’ in South Africa, weighing 1 ton with an estimated street value of R8 million. The driver of the vehicle was arrested in connection with the find. The driver, Petrus Nene, aged 42, believed to be from Durban appeared in the Magistrates Court at Beaufort West in connection with the find and was remanded in custody.

In two unrelated drug busts the same day, provincial police found 15 parcels of dagga in a minibus taxi just after midnight. An ‘undocumented’ person was arrested on a charge of dealing in drug and was scheduled to appear in court.

In the other incident two hours later, George police members conducted a search of a Volkswagen Golf GTI at a Truck Port along the N1. A search of the vehicle led to the confiscation of 40 kgs of dagga estimated at a value of R50k. Police arrested two people in the vehicle, aged 35 and 44, on a charge of possession of drugs.

These three suspects remain in police custody. They will appear in court once charged. Western Cape Provincial Detectives attached to the narcotic section are investigating the three cases.

In as statement the Provincial Police management said the arrests and confiscations of drugs forms part of concerted efforts by police to eradicate drug trafficking along highways, byways and secondary roads in the province. The law enforcement officers in the province were praised for their actions in the arrests and confiscation of drugs.

