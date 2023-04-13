Father and son swept of rocks, son drowns

–Edited By Bev Mortimer –

A father and son fishing near Mossel Bay on the East coast of South Africa were swept off rocks on the shoreline this week and though the father, aged 47, managed to get to shore his 16 year-old teenage son is still missing

The NSRI said on 11 April, NSRI Mossel Bay duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Fransmanshoek, Vlees Baai. NSRI Mossel Bay volunteer rescue swimmers were dispatched directly to the scene while NSRI volunteer members launched the NSRI rescue craft, St Blaise Rescuer, plus the NSRI rescue craft, Rescue 15 Bravo.

The SAPS, Police Sea Borderline Control and WC Government Health EMS responded and a sea and shoreline search commenced for the father and son who were reported missing at sea. During the search the father was located coming out of the water, uninjured, along the shoreline and he was taken into the care of NSRI and the SAPS while a search continued for the teenager.

During the ongoing search the teenager was located in the water in a gully close inshore and he was recovered from the water, but sadly he was declared deaed by paramedics.

The body of the teenager has been taken into the care of Police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. An inquest docket has been opened by Police.

The Germiston family from Gauteng province were due to return home from a holiday at the coast yesterday. The father, mother and two two brothers of the deceased teen are being cared for by counsellors.

Condolences have been conveyed to the family.

