French yachtsman might be missing at sea

Edited by Bev Mortimer –

A Frenchman, Emmanuel Dailler, 56, who left Hout Bay purportedly to sail to the Martinique in the Caribbean may be missing at sea as he is apparently overdue for his arrival at his planned destination.

Photo supplied by the NSRI . Above: Emmanuel Dailler , 56 and his Akela II yacht



According to the NSRI, Dailler’s yacht is a 37 foot, mono hull, white sailing yacht. Dailler was last seen at the Hout Bay Club in Cape Town and left on 2 March to sail to Martinique.

Anyone with information or who has any sighting or contact with Dailler and his AKELA II yacht is asked to contact SA Maritime

The NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre) and NSRI rescue stations across the West Coast are keeping a lookout for the sailing vessel AKELA II, in cooperation with MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre). NSRI and MRCC appeal to seafarers on the Atlantic ocean, islands across the Atlantic ocean, West Africa coastal Ports, Caribbean Ports, to keep a look-out and report any sightings or contact with AKELA II.

The yacht is reported to have only marine VHF radio communications onboard and has no name on the hull.

It is not a coincidence, the NSRI says, but there is a yacht in the Caribbean with the same name ‘Akela II’ but that yacht, the NSRI says, is not the same yacht as the Akela II skippered by Dailler.

To report any sightings contact MRCC on +279383300 mrcc.ct@samsa.org.za or NSRI EOC +27829947555 operations@searescue.org.za

