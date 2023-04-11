St Francis soccer players jet off to Manchester Cup!

St Francis Chronicle


St Francis Bay Galaxy Football (Soccer) Club are proud to announce that two of their players were selected by Pro Skills Football Academy in Port Elizabeth for their under 21 Team taking part in the International Soccer Tournament in Manchester, UK, this month.


Abulele ‘Absa’ Silolo (left) and Lisakhanya ‘Lisa’ Skosana seen below with coach Thomas “Shoes” Kuka (centre) jetted off to Manchester with the rest of the team this week.
The excited boys, who are both from Sea Vista in St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, wish to thank all the sponsors and kind donors and supporters who made this possible for them. They are both determined to make St Francis proud!

