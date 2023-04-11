Two people die in car accident near Kariega River

Two people died in a motor car accident on the R75 near the Kariega River yesterday afternoon. A family of four were on their way home from Gauteng to Jeffreys Bay when the driver, a 67 year-old woman lost control of her Mazda 2 which caused the vehicle to leave the road and land in an open field. The driver’s mother, Ms Emma Jacobs, aged 91, and her 11 year-old grand daughter, Misha Beukes, died on impact. The driver and her other grand daughter, aged 9 were taken to hospital prior to police arrival.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

