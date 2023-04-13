Cape Town woman injured after falling out of charter boat

A 30 year-old woman from Hout , Cape Town, was injured after she reportedly fell out of a rigid hull inflatable charter boat while it was entering Hout Bay Harbour.

The injured woman was rescued from the water back into charter boat and taken to shore where the boat crew initiated first aid treatment for injuries sustained. NSRI Hout Bay medics, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Western Cape Government Health EMS, ER24 ambulance services, Hout Bay community crime prevention medics and Netcare 911 ambulances services responded to the scene and the woman was further treated for injuries sustained before being airlifted to hospital helicopter in a stable, but serious condition, for further treatment.

The woman is reported to be an employee of the charter company.

