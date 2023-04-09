Money stolen in W Cape found in EC, man arrested

Edited by Bev Mortimer – A man was arrested just before the Easter weekend in Qumbu in the Eastern Cape (EC) for allegedly stealing money from his employer in the Western Cape (WC) in March this year.

The SAPS has revealed that through preliminary SAPS investigations the suspect was employed at a chain retail store in Elsie’s River in the WC as a retail store employee. He allegedly managed to access the keys to the store’s safe from which he allegedly stole a large amount of cash.

The SAPS members from the Tactical Response Team teamed up with Mthatha Visible Policing in the EC and received information about a man who allegedly fled to the EC after stealing cash from his former employer in the WC. This information was immediately acted on and the SAPS members were led to a homestead in Qumbu, where a substantial amount of cash was found hidden in the bedroom.

The 30 year-old suspect was arrested and detained for theft. He will be transferred to the WC to appear in the Magistrate Court.