About 10 vigilantes arrested for double murder at Port St Johns



Edited by Bev Mortimer – A ‘mob justice’ incident in retaliation for a stabbing, resulted in the death of a young man and his mother, and led to 10 members of the men being arrested by the Port St Johns SAPS in the Eastern Cape.

This is the ‘second vigilante’ or revenge attack in a fortnight. The double murder incident happened in the Mbabalane Locality of Port St Johns on 7 April when a the male victim allegedly stabbed a patron om a tavern where the mob were enjoying themselves. This resulted in a revenge attack and the alleged stabber was assaulted with sticks by tavern patrons until he succumbed to his injuries and passed on. His 57 year-old mother who had tried to intervene during the assault on her son, was allegedly shot and killed at the scene.

Port St Johns police were called to the crime scene and managed to arrest about 10 men implicated for the double murder. Investigations are continuing.

The SAPS says last week two young men were burnt to death in Bityi last week by members of the community. Four suspects were arrested for those deaths and appeared in Bityi Magistrate court on 6 April. Their case is remanded to the 12 April

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, expressed shock and concerns at what seems like an emerging and unrelenting culture of ‘vigilantism’ within the communities. “We have on numerous occasions warned people to refrain from taking the law into their own hands. But some people have chosen to ignore our call.

“We have had no choice but to arrest those who set a bad example within the communities. There is law to be respected in our province, and for this reason those who undermine it will simply face the consequences,” Lieutenant General Mene said.

The arrested suspects, aged 28-48 are expected to appear in Port St Johns Magistrate Court on 11 April on murder charges.

