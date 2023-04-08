Mounted SAPS members keep EC areas safe

– Edited by Bev Mortimer – The South African Police Service (SAPS) Easter Weekend Operations, dubbed Operation Paseka, kicked off in all eight policing districts across the Eastern Cape (EC) this Eastern weekend.

“Road speedsters will be severely dealt with by law enforcement as they not only pose a danger to themselves but to other road users as well,” Lt Gen Mene, adds.



In the Sarah Baartman District, south of Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) which has beaches, is part of the EC Garden Route and includes Kouga municipal areas of St Francis Bay and Jeffreys Bay, members from Mounted Unit are patrolling the beaches this weekend to ensure safety and security of everyone.





The EC SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene says:“It is pleasing to know that most of the people that I interacted with at the roadblock, appreciated and welcomed the high police visibility. We urge motorists to be responsible on the road and rest if they are feeling tired so that they can arrive safely at their destinations.

Lt General Mene visited a roadblock on the N2 near Qaga in the Buffalo City metro in East London. The purpose of these multi-disciplinary operations is to ensure that all people within the EC, including locals and tourists, are and feel safe.

The roadblock held in Buffalo City included officials from Home Affairs, Provincial and metro traffic and SAPS members. The following successes were achieved:

During the roadblock a total of 1 241 people were searched; nearly 500 motor vehicles stopped;

25 motorists were fined for various traffic offences ranging from driving without a licence to overloading; warrants of arrests were executed on four motorists who immediately paid their outstanding fines; fines totalling R41 300 were issued; and six foreign nationals were arrested for contravening the Immigration laws. – Photos of mounted SAPS on horseback, above, from the SAPS. Photo, below, of roadblock

