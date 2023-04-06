Dept of Energy gives R8-million to help JBay’s poor people

The ANC government’s Department of Energy (DoE) through the Integrated National Electrification Programme (INEP) donated R8.1-million at the end of March to be spent over the next three months by the Kouga Municipality on the electrification of the current Ocean View housing project, plus on critical bulk infrastructure.

These funds granted to the municipality are R2-million more than the original grant awarded in October last year and have been granted by the DoE to improve the lives of people less fortunate.

According to the Kouga mayor, Horatio Hendricks, the first part will see the electrification of the first 200 houses constructed as part of a much-needed Ocean View 1 500 housing project in Jeffreys Bay. An additional transformer will be installed at the Ocean View substation to accommodate the increase in electricity load. The second part of the project will secure the upgrading of the 66kv line feeding Jeffreys Bay – securing energy reliability to Jeffreys Bay.

Work on the project is expected to start in the next fortnight and be completed by the end of this year.

Advertisement