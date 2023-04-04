Firearms and R400k drugs confiscated at raid in PE

– Edited by Bev Mortimer –

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Eastern Cape confiscated nearly half a million Rand’s worth of drugs and eight firearms at Gelvendale , in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in PE (Gqeberha) Eastern Cape yesterday, 3 April . And during the search, residents in the vicinity became hostile, started throwing stones, burning tyres and rolled the burning tyres at police. Public Order Police (POP), NIU and TRT forces controlled the situation and also arrested an 18 year-old man suspect on charges of malicious damage to property.

One suspect, aged 43, was arrested for dealing in dagga, possession of prohibited fire-arms and unlawful possession of live ammunition at Schauderville area in Gelvendale. The arrest and confiscations followed a search warrant and raid at a house in Jameson Road after information received about drug activities there. Upon searching the property, Provincial Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) members found a large quantity of drugs and money.



The drugs and quantities confiscated included: 5614 x full mandrax tablets, 57 small packets Tik, 8 large packets tik, 73 packets cocaine and 43 mylan alprazolam tablets, .



An undisclosed amount of cash, 68 x 9mm live rounds, 17 x .22 live rounds, 30 x .38 special live rounds, 3 x fire-arm magazines, 2 x .22 firearms with serial number filed off, 1 x 9mm firearm with a serial number and 1 x .22 revolver with serial number were also confiscated.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, congratulated all operational members involved in the search on Monday, and vowed to clean the Nelson Mandela Metro in PE of drug peddlers and the proliferation of prohibited and deadly fire-arms circulating within the communities. He said persistent efforts by the SAPS in the Eastern Cape have once again yielded positive results .

The arrested suspects are due to appear in court.

Photos: Credit SAPS

