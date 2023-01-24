UK octogenarian evacuated from cruise liner by NSRI Gqeberha

–Article by Bev Mortimer

An 87 year-old British woamn suffering a medical complaint on a cruise liner offshore of PE was evacuated from the vessel by the NSRI Gqeberha volunteer duty crew.



NSRI Gqeberha duty crew at 1.30 am today, carried out the evacuation between 12 and 15 nautical miles off-shore, in 45 knot winds and rough seas.

They were requested to carry out this evacuation from the cruise liner heading towards Gqeberha from deep sea by MRCC Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Jonathan Tufts, NSRI Gqeberha deputy station commander, said NSRI EOC (Emergency Operations Centre), a WC Government Health EMS duty doctor, Transnet National Ports Authority, the ships agent, NSRI Gqeberha duty controllers, EMS duty controllers and Telkom Maritime Radio Services assisted MRCC with logistics and coordination during the medical evacuation operation.

The NSRI Gqeberhasea rescue craft, Spirit of Toft, was launched with EC Government Health EMS rescue paramedics on board and met up with ship.

An EMS rescue paramedic and two NSRI rescue swimmers were transferred onto the vessel. The elderly lady, who had been stabilised by the ship’s medical team, was then secured into a Stokes basket stretcher. Following a high angle, rope, and technical rescue operation, the woman was transferred onto the NSRI rescue craft.

In the care of the EMS paramedics she was brought to the NSRI Gqeberha rescue station aboard Spirit of Toft, transferred into an EMS ambulance and transported to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

She was not accompanied by any family or friends. NSRI and all services involved wished the lady a speedy recovery.

The NSRI commended the assistance of the cruise liner crew and its medical team and all others who assisted.

The operation was completed at 6 am today.