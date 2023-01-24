ARWS director Heidi Muller leads buy-out of Australian adventure race

Edited Bev Mortimer



The Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is under new ownership after the company was purchased from Geocentric Outdoors (Australia) by a consortium of investors led by current CEO, Heidi Muller.



Heidi will lead the ARWS into the next phase with the backing of three private investors who share her ambitions and hopes for the sport and the new company. All are from business backgrounds and they will assist with running the new company and with sponsorship acquisition.

“To bring the financial, legal and commercial expertise of our new investors into the ARWS team is so important,” Heidi says. “They will be there to advise me as we build the company and having their support means I can concentrate 100% on the operational decisions and strong relationships needed to guide a company with races in more than 50 countries.

“All of the ARWS budget will be invested back into adventure racing as we build for the future, and I believe establishing an American company offers the best opportunities to achieve our goals. There are exciting times ahead for the Adventure Racing World Series!”

Heidi is a dynamic and successful South African business woman, who has taken the principal shareholding and re-registered the company in the USA as ‘The Adventure Racing World Series’. Heidi has been CEO of ARWS for the past year, and in full operational charge of the global adventure racing series, which has grown significantly under her leadership.

She is currently based in the Cape St Francis Resort in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, where she will organise this year’s Adventure Racing World Championship starting in October this year, and facilitate an International Adventure Racing Conference.



“This is an incredible opportunity,” Heidi says. “I am so thankful for the support I’ve been given to enable this to happen. When we started Expedition Africa with some borrowed money 11 years ago we travelled to the race with our new-born baby, and had little idea the race would change our lives.

“Since then we have organised more than 150 races, 10 Expedition Africa’s, and two Expedition India races. Now we look forward to holding the Adventure Racing World Championship in South Africa, and right here in St Francis and Kouga in the Eastern Cape.

“Adventure racing has been my life and now I have the biggest opportunity of all, to help the sport I love and believe in, and to take the Adventure Racing World Series to the next level, “ Heidi enthuses. “I want the ARWS to benefit race directors all around the world, to make Adventure Racing better, stronger and united. It’s a team sport and we are stronger together.”

Heidi says the aim is to steer the ARWS in a new direction. “I believe in the power of the team. There is tremendous drive and expertise among our members and the wider ARWS community and together we can do great things!”



She added, “I couldn’t take on this enormous challenge without the support of my husband and family. They are my bedrock and my strength.

I also wouldn’t have taken this step without the incredible support I’ve received this past year from all of the AR World Series race directors. Their loyalty and belief in what we are trying to achieve inspires me.

“I’m especially proud of the fact so many of our races are run by women and couples, and we often refer to our collective as the ‘ARWS family’.”

For more information and interview opportunities contact media@arworldseries.com