SA Presidents Programme 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Friday, 3 February 2023, conclude the first Cabinet Lekgotla for 2023, where government is currently deliberating its programme of action for the year.

Chaired by the President, the Lekgotla allows the National Executive to review the performance of government against targets and objectives set in 2022.

It is also a platform for the national leadership to agree on key actions that are needed this year to advance the country’s economic recovery and long-term development, with resolution of the electricity crisis as the top priority.

The Lekgotla resolutions will form the basis of the State of the Nation Address, which President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver to a Joint Sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces – convened in the Cape Town City Hall – at 19h00 on Thursday, 9 February 2023.

The State of the Nation Address is an occasion in which the three arms of the state – the Judiciary, the National Legislature and the Executive – participate as a demonstration of the country’s constitutional dispensation and culture, and to ensure that all three arms are focused on national priorities.

National Assembly Debate on the State of the nation Address – 14-15 February

Political parties will debate the President’s Address in the National Assembly on Tuesday and Wednesday 14 and 15 February, with the President replying to this debate on the afternoon of Thursday, 16 February.

Mining Indaba – 7 February

With its emphasis on the challenges facing the country and the role all sectors of society can play in building a better future, the State of the Nation Address has become a focal point of interaction between different sectors of civil society, the administration and legislators.

In this regard, the President will on Tuesday, 7 February, address the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba – or Mining Indaba – which is themed “Unlocking African Mining Investment: Stability, Security, and Supply”.

This event attracts more than 6 000 delegates comprising investors, innovators, companies in the mining and natural resources sector, lawmakers and Ministers associated with these sectors.

Organisers estimate the five-day conference itself contributes close to R20m to national taxes.

P residential Golf Challenge – 10 February

Following the delivery of the State of the Nation Address, President Ramaphosa will on Friday, 10 February, officiate the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at Atlantic Beach Golf Club at Melkbosstrand, Western Cape.

Coordinated by the Department for the Public Service and Administration, the Presidential Golf Challenge raises funds for charities designated by the sitting President.

The Challenge allows the private sector to participate in developmental initiatives to empower society, with this year’s contributions going to the Adopt-a-School Foundation’s programme to support schools with sanitation infrastructure and services.

Th foundation is an award-winning non-profit organisation that supports the creation and enhancement of a conducive learning and teaching environment in disadvantaged schools. The foundation is a partner entity to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

Dirco Ubuntu Awards 11 February

Leveraging the participation of the international diplomatic corps based in South Africa in events around the State of the Nation Address, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation will on Saturday, 11 February, host its annual Ubuntu Awards ceremony in Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will address this occasion which recognises South African industry leaders, eminent persons and ordinary South African citizens for their distinguished service and contribution towards promoting the country’s national interests and values across the world.

in African Union Summit – 17-19 February

Following his participation in an Extra-Ordinary Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community on 31 January 2023, President Ramaphosa will continue his international programme by attending the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union from 17 to 19 February in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Africa’s political leadership will convene under the economically focused theme, “Accelerating the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement” in a year which marks the the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) and the continuing 20th anniversary of the creation of the African Union in 2002 as successor to the OAU .

– Statement issued by the Presidency of South Africa