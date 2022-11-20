Shotgun, hunting rifles and ivory seized in St Francis Bay

Article written and edited by Bev Mortimer

An SAPS task team (Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team (TRT), the Anti-Gang Unit and SAPS St Francis Bay members raided a St Francis Bay house and seized two hunting rifles, a shotgun and ivory, estimated to be R1000.

The incident happened on 18 November following the arrest of a man, aged 30+, in possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect was spotted by a private security company at 6 am carrying some baggage in the street.

On searching the baggage the security company found linen and clothing and took the suspect to the SAPS station in St Francis Bay. During the interrogation it was discovered there was a firearm at a house in Sea Vista suburb of St Francis Bay.

The SAPS also arrested another 35 year-old man after their discovery and seizure of the firearms with a search warrant at Seventh Avenue, Sea Vista. The team members discovered the firearms were reported stolen in October 2022 from a house in St Francis Bay.

The second suspect is detained on charges of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ivory.

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Humansdorp magistrate court on 21 November on their respective charges.

The police said that in order to win the war against crime and render a professional service to our communities, it is crucial for the SAPS and private security companies to work together in tightening our grip on crime and criminals.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok, commended the security company for their alertness as well as the task team for their swift reaction to the information received. “Working in collaboration with SAPS and security companies are crucial ingredients needed to win the war against crime and keeping our communities safe,” Brig Lebok added