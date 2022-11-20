Uncategorized

Eleven abalone poachers arrested during a crime operation

Posted by St Francis Chronicle on

The SAPS have announced that the police, together with law enforcement agencies, arrested 11 suspects and confiscated 633 abalone units valued at R71 500 between Jeffreys Bay beaches of Pellsrus and Paradise over two days.


Members from Humansdorp and Gqeberha K9, Ngqurha Border Policing, Kouga Municipality, Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries carried out the operation under the name, Pakisa. The SAPS says it has intensified its efforts to curb crimes against marine life by partnering with private companies and this has yielded positive results in Jeffreys Bay.

