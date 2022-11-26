Fire at Bella’s Restaurant

Bella’s Restaurant at the private port of St Francis Bay caught fire last night at 11 pm .

The fire, which is believed to have started through an electrical problem, a power surge, has ruined the whole restaurant from furnishings, deep freezers, equipment etc, a distraught owner, Bella Massyn, told St Francis Chronicle.

Bella’s Pub next door to the restaurant fortunately did not catch fire as the fire was extinguished in time.

The fire department extinguished the flames and the building structure is still intact, fortunately. Bella is currently in Gauteng so was not on the premises last night.

“I estimate at least half a million Rand damage,” she said. Bella anticipated the restoration and renovations to have the restaurant as good as new, should be complete by end of November, first week of December.

