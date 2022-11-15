Uncategorized

St Francis Chronicle’s bumper November edition – 40 pages!! – is now out

Posted by St Francis Chronicle on

This is the first of our bumper festive season editions , now out at Spar St Francis Bay – bringing you lots of news, views and Info on where go and what to do in St Francis over season. Wider distribution in Kouga and PE from tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s