Rookie Casey Jarvis chases PGA Champs

Posted by St Francis Chronicle on

By Michael Vlismas

Casey Jarvis, a 19 years-old, Sunshine Tour rookie, produced a display of considerable ability today at St Francis Links when he fired a brilliant four-under-par 68 to snatch a two-stroke lead after the second round of the prestigious PGA Championship at the St Francis Links.

St Francis, South Africa, 4 November: Casey Jarvis during day 2 of the PGA Championship at St. Francis Links on November 4, 2022 in St. Francis, South Africa. EDITOR’S NOTE: For free editorial use. Not available for sale. No commercial usage. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images)


Jarvis now goes into the weekend on a total of eight-under-par, two ahead of a chasing pack on six-under which includes a pair of decorated veterans in George Coetzee and Hennie Otto.
Jarvis has been recognised for his top-class talent and this GolfRSA squad star on fairways around the world before turning PRO this year, was a shot off the lead at the start of the second round. A measured front nine saw him reach the turn in level-par, with two birdies and two bogeys, but he then produced a sensational back nine.
He netted a pair of birdies on the par-four 10th and 11th holes, and then conquered the famous 533-yard, par-five 13th with an eagle. With a tricky run of holes into the wind to finish, Jarvis did well to come home in par and complete a memorable day in his fledgling pro career.
“My iron play was really good today.I struck the ball well and I started pretty solid, but I didn’t make many putts.
But then I hit good shots at 10 and 11, where I made a long putt, and a very good eagle at 13 after a great drive and hitting a wedge in to 10 feet,” Jarvis said.
“The wind picked up on the back nine and it was a strong breeze. There was wind on the front nine as well but it was not as hard. From 15 onwards, we were into the wind, so it was a tricky finish.
“I haven’t been in this position before on the Sunshine Tour and it’s great to be here. I’m really excited. I must just try not to get ahead of myself on the weekend, and take it one shot at a time,” th is leading amateur in the 2020 SA Open, said.
Coetzee had an up-and-down front nine with back-to-back birdies on the fifth and sixth holes, but then three successive bogeys before the turn. He was now slipping a bit behind Jarvis, but a precious run of three consecutive birdies from the 12th meant he would still finish under-par and stay well in touch despite another bogey on the par-three penultimate hole.
Malcolm Mitchell played excellent golf to also shoot a 68 and climb into the share of second with just one dropped shot on Friday. Otto shot a fine 69 to also sit on six-under at the halfway mark, while Rhys West and Hennie O’Kennedy posted two-under 70s to also share second.
But Martin Vorster was the biggest climber up the leaderboard with his 67 – the joint-best round of the day that vaulted him from tied-19th into the share of second. Jake Redman also fired a 67 to sit a shot further back on five-under-par.Edited

Scores at the end of Round 2:
136 – Casey Jarvis 68 68
138 – George Coetzee 67 71, Rhys West 68 70, Malcolm Mitchell 70 68, Hennie Otto 69 69, Hennie O’Kennedy 68 70, Martin Vorster 71 67
139 – Jake Redman 72 67
140 – Dylan Mostert 72 68, Stefan Wears-Taylor 69 71, Danie Van Niekerk 67 73
141 – Erhard Lambrechts 71 70, Samuel Simpson 69 72
142 – Jayden Schaper 71 71, CJ du Plessis 73 69, Robin Williams 72 70, Peter Karmis 72 70, Jake Roos 68 74, Luke Jerling 74 68
143 – Combrinck Smit 71 72, Merrick Bremner 70 73, Kyle Barker 75 68, Albert Venter 73 70, Richard Joubert 74 69, Jean Hugo 70 73, Matias Calderon 73 70, Stephen Ferreira 73 70, Lindani Ndwandwe 70 73
144 – Clinton Grobler 72 72, Jacques Blaauw 73 71, Heinrich Bruiners 74 70, Steve Surry 73 71, JJ Senekal 68 76, Doug McGuigan 72 72, Bradley Bawden 72 72, Jean-Paul Strydom 72 72, Madalitso Muthiya 74 70, Sean Bradley 72 72, Thanda Mavundla 74 70, Siyanda Mwandla 76 68
Missed the cut:-
145 – Greig Hutcheon 72 73, Jared Harvey 70 75, Callum Mowat 72 73, Martin Rohwer 73 72, Wallie Coetsee 71 74, MJ Viljoen 70 75
146 – Franklin Manchest 72 74, Alex Haindl 75 71, Wynand Dingle 75 71, Harry Konig 73 73, Jacques P de Villiers 70 76, Rupert Kaminski 79 67, Dean O’Riley 72 74, Luke Trocado 71 75, Chris Cannon 71 75, Duane Keun 74 72, Nikhil Rama 75 71, Kyle McClatchie 71 75, Louis Albertse 73 73, Ryan Tipping 71 75
147 – James Kamte 76 71, Clayton Mansfield 74 73, Kevin Rhoderick 80 67
148 – Jacques Kruyswijk 74 74, Ulrich van den Berg 76 72, Shaahid Mahmed 75 73, Dayne Moore 75 73, Brooklin Bailey 73 75, Greg Bentley 70 78
149 – Ruan Conradie 82 67, Hayden Griffiths 77 72, Estiaan Conradie 78 71, Keelan van Wyk 77 72, Jovan Rebula 77 72, Toto Thimba Jnr 76 73, Andre De Decker 71 78
150 – Christiaan Basson 80 70, Ryan Van Velzen 76 74, Michael Kok 72 78
151 – James Searson 74 77, Ruan de Smidt 80 71, Keagan Thomas 76 75, Pierre Pellegrin 74 77, Luca Filippi 72 79, Joe Long 75 76, Ruan Korb 74 77, Makhetha Mazibuko 74 77, Musiwalo Nethunzwi 77 74, Gerard du Plooy 77 74
152 – Blanche Lamprecht 75 77, Clancy Waugh 72 80, Ockie Strydom 73 79, Therion Nel 72 80
153 – James Pennington 75 78, Michael Palmer 79 74, Herman Loubser 74 79, Gregg Upton 75 78, Maverick Faber 74 79, Tumelo Molloyi 78 75, Sean Cronje 73 80
154 – Lyle Rowe 83 71, Karabo Mokoena 75 79, Wade Jacobs 75 79, Vaughn van Deventer 71 83
155 – Reinhardt Blaauw 79 76, Fredrik From 75 80
156 – Adam Breen 77 79, Quintin Wilsnach 82 74
157 – Henning du Plooy 80 77, Steven Le Roux 77 80, Aneurin Gounden 76 81, Tristin Galant 72 85, Adriel Poonan 79 78
158 – Fezekile Kana 80 78
159 – Divan van den Heever 79 80
160 – Jannie Botha 79 81, Ivano Ficalbi 80 80, Paul Boshoff 79 81
162 – Dean Nysschen 86 76, Luan Boshoff 79 83, Chris Swanepoel 80 82
164 – Andy Haasbroek 83 81, Ricki Dembo 82 82
166 – Mike Maile 87 79
168 – Gerrit Foster 88 80
169 – Morten Bredahl 82 87
170 – Gareth Sargent 90 80
171 – Mandla Dlamini Jnr 85 86
173 – Brandon-Jude Rennie 85 88
175 – Tyrone Lorusso 87 88
176 – Keelan Africa 92 84
179 – Richard Kruger 93 86
WDN – Riekus Nortje 79 WDN, Evance Vukeya 87 WDN
DSQ – Irvin Mazibuko 75 DSQ

Round 1 of the PGA, yesterday 3 November, St Francis Links, South Africa

Coetzee in good rhythm at PGA Championship
– By Michael Vlismas

George Coetzee shot a five-under-par 67 with just two bogeys to seemingly cruise into a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA Championship.But for this this multiple winner on both the Sunshine and DP World Tours it had actually been a struggle on a typically testing day at the St Francis Links on Thursday.

St. Francis, South Africa, 3 November: George Coetzee during day 1 of the PGA Championship at St. Francis Links on November 3, 2022 in St. Francis, South Africa. EDITOR’S NOTE: For free editorial use. Not available for sale. No commercial usage. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images)

Coetzee began his round with a bogey on the par-four 10th, but then went to the turn with four birdies. On the front nine, his only other drop came on the par-four fifth, with birdies on either side of it, and the 36-year-old completed his round with an excellent birdie on the par-four ninth.Coetzee, who won the 2011 PGA Championship at Country Club Johannesburg after finishing runner-up the year before, is tied for the lead with Danie van Niekerk, the 34-year-old Lichtenburg golfer who produced a brilliant bogey-free round with three birdies on the front nine, after he also started on the 10th.“It was definitely tricky out there and I’m happy with my score,” Coetzee said. “All-in-all, I’m happy just to be in the mix and to be in a good rhythm. “I made a lot of putts on my last nine holes when it was really quite tricky, and that kept my scorecard together. “But it was a hairy last bunch of holes into the wind,” Coetzee said.Coetzee, who was the winner of a second consecutive Vodacom Origins of Golf Series De Zalze title when he last played in South Africa in August, said his two bogeys came from a lack of familiarity with the seaside course.“My two bogeys were basically down to a lack of knowledge of the course, taking the wrong club off the tee or playing to the wrong part of the green, like on my second on the 10th hole. Hopefully I learn quickly and make better decisions tomorrow,” Coetzee said.The top-10 on the leaderboard at the end of the first round is filled with experienced or in-form golfers that will ensure Coetzee and Van Niekerk are kept on their toes.Jake Roos and Hennie O’Kennedy are one shot behind on four-under with Casey Jarvis, JJ Senekal and Rhys West.Hennie Otto, who was the runner-up in the PGA Championship in both 2002 and 2008, is with Stefan Wears-Taylor and Samuel Simpson on three-under.The PGA Championship is South Africa’s second-oldest professional tournament and Otto would dearly love to add that title to his 2011 SA Open win at Serengeti Estate.Scores At End Of Round 167 – Danie Van Niekerk, George Coetzee68 – Jake Roos, Hennie O’Kennedy, Casey Jarvis, JJ Senekal, Rhys West69 – Hennie Otto, Stefan Wears-Taylor, Samuel Simpson70 – MJ Viljoen, Jean Hugo, Greg Bentley, Lindani Ndwandwe, Jared Harvey, Merrick Bremner, Jacques P de Villiers, Malcolm Mitchell71 – Luke Trocado, Vaughn van Deventer, Chris Cannon, Kyle McClatchie, Wallie Coetsee, Martin Vorster, Ryan Tipping, Andre De Decker, Erhard Lambrechts, Jayden Schaper, Combrinck Smit72 – Michael Kok, Bradley Bawden, Tristin Galant, Robin Williams, Peter Karmis, Jean-Paul Strydom, Therion Nel, Sean Bradley, Greig Hutcheon, Clinton Grobler, Franklin Manchest, Callum Mowat, Dylan Mostert, Doug McGuigan, Clancy Waugh, Jake Redman, Luca Filippi, Dean O’Riley73 – Albert Venter, Ockie Strydom, Brooklin Bailey, Matias Calderon, Stephen Ferreira, Louis Albertse, Sean Cronje, Jacques Blaauw, CJ du Plessis, Martin Rohwer, Steve Surry, Harry Konig74 – Maverick Faber, Duane Keun, Ruan Korb, Richard Joubert, Makhetha Mazibuko, Madalitso Muthiya, Clayton Mansfield, Thanda Mavundla, Luke Jerling, James Searson, Jacques Kruyswijk, Heinrich Bruiners, Herman Loubser, Pierre Pellegrin75 – Wade Jacobs, Dayne Moore, Nikhil Rama, Irvin Mazibuko, Fredrik From, Blanche Lamprecht, James Pennington, Alex Haindl, Wynand Dingle, Karabo Mokoena, Kyle Barker, Gregg Upton, Shaahid Mahmed, Joe Long76 – Aneurin Gounden, James Kamte, Toto Thimba Jnr, Siyanda Mwandla, Keagan Thomas, Ulrich van den Berg, Ryan Van Velzen77 – Keelan van Wyk, Jovan Rebula, Musiwalo Nethunzwi, Gerard du Plooy, Adam Breen, Hayden Griffiths, Steven Le Roux78 – Tumelo Molloyi, Estiaan Conradie79 – Divan van den Heever, Jannie Botha, Riekus Nortje, Paul Boshoff, Adriel Poonan, Reinhardt Blaauw, Michael Palmer, Rupert Kaminski, Luan Boshoff80 – Chris Swanepoel, Ivano Ficalbi, Kevin Rhoderick, Fezekile Kana, Ruan de Smidt, Henning du Plooy, Christiaan Basson82 – Ricki Dembo, Ruan Conradie, Quintin Wilsnach, Morten Bredahl83 – Andy Haasbroek, Lyle Rowe85 – Brandon-Jude Rennie, Mandla Dlamini Jnr86 – Dean Nysschen87 – Tyrone Lorusso, Evance Vukeya, Mike Maile88 – Gerrit Foster90 – Gareth Sargent92 – Keelan Africa93 – Richard Kruger

