Truck hits two women, one fatally

One woman passed on and another was seriously injured after being hit by a truck on the R330 in St Francis this week.

The SAPs are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

According to some eye witnesses the incident happened on the R330 near the Sand River Bridge on the Oyster Bay side of the R300.

The SAPS said the two women were hit by the truck while walking on the R330 on the afternoon of 25 October at around 4.50 pm. One passed on at the scene, and another was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

An identity of the deceased person is withheld until formal identification process is concluded.

St Francis Chronicle joins others in expressing its condolences to the family of the deceased.