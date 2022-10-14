Kouga to get R57.4-m from national government for drought relief

The South African national government is to give the Kouga municipality R57.4 million to help secure crucial, additional water for the drought-stricken Kouga area.

These funds are in addition to the about R200+-million already given by national government over the past two years through the Department of Water and Sanitation. The latest funding application for drought-relief, submitted by Kouga Municipality, was approved by the Department of Water and Sanitation in September this year for securing water for drought.

In announcing the much-needed funds to be given to Kouga, the mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the funds will be used for the development and equipping of boreholes across Kouga and to construct four water purifying plants.

The Humansdorp Water Treatment Works is in operation and was constructed to improve the quality of the borehole water – removing iron and manganese through a chemical process that use activated oxygen, the mayor related.

A second plant is being constructed at the Jeffreys Bay Water Treatment Works and is set to be completed by the end of October this year. Two more plants are planned for Hankey and St Francis Bay .

A geohydrologist will be appointed for three years to manage the boreholes, ensuring the protection of the aquifer and compliance with the requirements of the Department of Water and Sanitation.

But in spite of the funds, the mayor cautioned residents to continually reduce their water consumption. “It is important that all residents reduce their water usage to a maximum of 25l per person per day in a bid to avoid taps from running dry,” he said.

