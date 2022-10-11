Attack on Oyster Bay couple – speedy arrests

edited by Bev Mortimer

An elderly couple in Oyster Bay was attacked in an armed robbery in the Oyster Bay area of St Francis, but following immediate action and speey arrests three men are now behind bars and a the edlery lady’s handbag was recovered.

It is alleged yesterday evening,1 0 October, at about 6.30 pm, the elderly couple in their late 70s returned home to their home in Galjoen Street, Oyster Bay. As the celderly man parked his bakkie in the driveway, he noticed three unknown men seated opposite his house. He approached the men and asked them about ther presence there.

As he turned to leave, one of the men grabbed him from behind and held a knife against him while the other man produced a firearm. The suspects attempted to force the couple into the garage, however the couple put up a brave fight and started screaming. The suspects ran off with the woman’s handbag and the elderly man’s .22 pistol.

Immediately after an alert was circulated of the armed robbery on an elderly couple the SAPS St Francis Bay, and the Humansdorp K9, plus private security companies and the community rallied together and a hunt for the three suspects started in earnest.

Once news of the attack circulated, the SAPS and security team combed the large bushy areas in search of the men. At about 8.50 pm Humansdorp K9 unit succeeded in arresting a 32 year-old suspect who was hiding in the thicket. A 9mm pistol was found in his possession and the woman’s handbag was also recovered. The firearm was reported stolen in Gauteng in 2011.

The remaining two suspects aged between 25-28 years old were arrested at about 4:30 this morning 11 October by the community and security men. The suspects were also hiding in bushes. The complainant’s firearm has not yet been recovered.

The suspects are detained on charges on armed robbery and are expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate Court soon.

Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brig John Lebok, commended the team work between the SAPS, private security and the community. “Working together as a team towards a common vision will always reap positive effects,” he said.

“We are committed to enhancing community involvement so that by working in partnership, we can have a positive impact on crime and criminality. Community policing is a people’s programme for the people to take back control of their own communities, and to ensure there is no space for criminals, but space for our women, children, the elderly to move about freely in our neighbourhoods,” Brig Lebok added.