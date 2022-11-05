Coetzee focused on PGA Champs Title

By Michael Vlismas

After the penultimate round of the PGA Championship at the Links, Coetzee says there is no magic recipe for winning golf, but this 13-time champion on the Sunshine Tour enjoyed more than a few ounces of inspiration on Saturday .

St Francis, South Africa, 5 November: George Coetzee during day 3 of the PGA Championship at St. Francis Links on November 5, 2022 in St. Francis, South Africa. EDITOR’S NOTE: Not available for sale. No commercial usage. (Photo by Petri Oeschger/Sunshine Tour/Gallo Images)



“It wasn’t really my plan to not get any bogeys, I just wanted to play good golf,” Coetzee said. “This course has some teeth and you have to pick those parts where you can be aggressive and where you can’t be aggressive.

“I think I balanced that out quite well. I made pars on the tough holes and birdies on some of the easier holes. Being experienced is more about what you do than what you know.

“But it does help that I am more conservative on a course that I don’t know that well. I kind of stick to how the course wants me to play.

“I think only Tiger Woods really knew how to win. The rest of us are all learning as we go along.

“I’ve won a few tournaments, but there’s no pattern to it, no magic recipe,” Coetzee said.

There are also four golfers on seven-under-par who will be chasing after glory in the final round on tomorrow, Sunday. They are last week’s winner of the Vodacom Origins of Golf final Combrinck Smit (66), Luke Jerling (67), Peter Karmis (67) and Martin Vorster (71).

But after all the titles he has won, including the Vodacom Origins of Golf Series event at De Zalze in August, 36 year-old Coetzee has clear aims for the final round.

“I will just be trying to make good decisions, try to play decent golf and be excited about playing under pressure,” Coetzee said.

Scores at the end of Round 3:

205 – George Coetzee 67 71 67

206 – Rhys West 68 70 68

207 – Stefan Wears-Taylor 69 71 67, Jake Redman 72 67 68, Hennie Otto 69 69 69, Casey Jarvis 68 68 71

209 – Combrinck Smit 71 72 66, Luke Jerling 74 68 67, Peter Karmis 72 70 67, Martin Vorster 71 67 71

211 – Jean Hugo 70 73 68, Danie Van Niekerk 67 73 71

212 – Jean-Paul Strydom 72 72 68, Doug McGuigan 72 72 68, Samuel Simpson 69 72 71, Erhard Lambrechts 71 70 71, Dylan Mostert 72 68 72, Hennie O’Kennedy 68 70 74

213 – Sean Bradley 72 72 69, Heinrich Bruiners 74 70 69, Jacques Blaauw 73 71 69, Clinton Grobler 72 72 69, Albert Venter 73 70 70, Jake Roos 68 74 71, Malcolm Mitchell 70 68 75

214 – Bradley Bawden 72 72 70, Robin Williams 72 70 72

215 – JJ Senekal 68 76 71, Matias Calderon 73 70 72, Jayden Schaper 71 71 73

216 – Stephen Ferreira 73 70 73, Merrick Bremner 70 73 73

217 – Steve Surry 73 71 73, Lindani Ndwandwe 70 73 74, Richard Joubert 74 69 74

218 – Madalitso Muthiya 74 70 74, CJ du Plessis 73 69 76

224 – Siyanda Mwandla 76 68 80

226 – Thanda Mavundla 74 70 82, Kyle Barker 75 68 83

Missed the cut:-

145 – Greig Hutcheon 72 73, Jared Harvey 70 75, Callum Mowat 72 73, Martin Rohwer 73 72, Wallie Coetsee 71 74, MJ Viljoen 70 75

146 – Franklin Manchest 72 74, Alex Haindl 75 71, Wynand Dingle 75 71, Harry Konig 73 73, Jacques P de Villiers 70 76, Rupert Kaminski 79 67, Dean O’Riley 72 74, Luke Trocado 71 75, Chris Cannon 71 75, Duane Keun 74 72, Nikhil Rama 75 71, Kyle McClatchie 71 75, Louis Albertse 73 73, Ryan Tipping 71 75

147 – James Kamte 76 71, Clayton Mansfield 74 73, Kevin Rhoderick 80 67

148 – Jacques Kruyswijk 74 74, Ulrich van den Berg 76 72, Shaahid Mahmed 75 73, Dayne Moore 75 73, Brooklin Bailey 73 75, Greg Bentley 70 78

149 – Ruan Conradie 82 67, Hayden Griffiths 77 72, Estiaan Conradie 78 71, Keelan van Wyk 77 72, Jovan Rebula 77 72, Toto Thimba Jnr 76 73, Andre De Decker 71 78

150 – Christiaan Basson 80 70, Ryan Van Velzen 76 74, Michael Kok 72 78

151 – James Searson 74 77, Ruan de Smidt 80 71, Keagan Thomas 76 75, Pierre Pellegrin 74 77, Luca Filippi 72 79, Joe Long 75 76, Ruan Korb 74 77, Makhetha Mazibuko 74 77, Musiwalo Nethunzwi 77 74, Gerard du Plooy 77 74

152 – Blanche Lamprecht 75 77, Clancy Waugh 72 80, Ockie Strydom 73 79, Therion Nel 72 80

153 – James Pennington 75 78, Michael Palmer 79 74, Herman Loubser 74 79, Gregg Upton 75 78, Maverick Faber 74 79, Tumelo Molloyi 78 75, Sean Cronje 73 80

154 – Lyle Rowe 83 71, Karabo Mokoena 75 79, Wade Jacobs 75 79, Vaughn van Deventer 71 83

155 – Reinhardt Blaauw 79 76, Fredrik From 75 80

156 – Adam Breen 77 79, Quintin Wilsnach 82 74

157 – Henning du Plooy 80 77, Steven Le Roux 77 80, Aneurin Gounden 76 81, Tristin Galant 72 85, Adriel Poonan 79 78

158 – Fezekile Kana 80 78

159 – Divan van den Heever 79 80

160 – Jannie Botha 79 81, Ivano Ficalbi 80 80, Paul Boshoff 79 81

162 – Dean Nysschen 86 76, Luan Boshoff 79 83, Chris Swanepoel 80 82

164 – Andy Haasbroek 83 81, Ricki Dembo 82 82

166 – Mike Maile 87 79

168 – Gerrit Foster 88 80

169 – Morten Bredahl 82 87

170 – Gareth Sargent 90 80

171 – Mandla Dlamini Jnr 85 86

173 – Brandon-Jude Rennie 85 88

175 – Tyrone Lorusso 87 88

176 – Keelan Africa 92 84

179 – Richard Kruger 93 86

WDN – Riekus Nortje 79 WDN, Evance Vukeya 87 WDN

DSQ – Irvin Mazibuko 75 DSQ

