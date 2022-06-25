Khoisan chiefs pack up and go

The Khoisan chiefs and leaders of the Royal Links House have packed up and left after four days, ‘waiting’ continuously day and night, in front of the gates of the Kouga Municipality in Da Gama Road, Jeffreys Bay.

“Waiting at the municipality”



They had been waiting for the Kouga municipality to give them a file they urgently needed to help poor people who were evicted from a Kabeljous farm.

They had been told, prior to their sit-in and sleep-in stance with tents and sleeping bags, that they could not be given the file. The chiefs said in a press statement yesterday they had packed up after been promised the information they requested.

