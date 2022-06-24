Water Alert!Water supply from Churchill dam could dry up by 28 June(edited by Bev Mortimer)

Over the past week, Churchill dam has been carrying most of Impofu dam’s shortfall and is now also seriously depleted – and the Churchill dam could run dry as early as 28 June, the NMBM JOC says.

Chairperson of the Amatola Water Board and leader of the Intervention Team, Pam Yako, recommended to the committee that Churchill dam’s supply be cut immediately to reduce consumption and prevent dam failure due to over extraction.

The recommendation, which was not opposed by the political parties present, will see extraction from Churchill dam reduced from 60 ml/d to 25 ml/d.

“By reducing consumption, it is anticipated that the Churchill dam will be able to last for another 5 days, otherwise it will run dry by 28 June,” the NMBM statement said yesterday.

NMB Council’s Multi-Party-Political Oversight Committee met yesterday today to receive a report from the Intervention Team appointed by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu. The report covered a range of issues related to the current and persistent drought and water crisis in Nelson Mandela Bay, all together aimed at averting dry taps.

The primary focus is on addressing the unrelenting consumption trend, currently at 60 ml/d over the target of 230 ml/d.

Currently, the Metro is not extracting water from the Impofu dam because the barge is being relocated. Once the barge is ready, the Impofu dam will begin yielding 30 ml/d once again.

This will have an impact on the southern and western suburbs of Nelson Mandela Bay, including parts of New Brighton and Kwazakhele. When the Churchill runs dry residents in these areas will experience intermittent water supply as a result of the reduced extraction.

The Metro will supplement water supply in these areas with standpipe collection points, rainwater tanks, and water tankers.

Initially 9 of the 24 communal water collection points will be activated to operate 24hrs a day.

These measures will go into effect on Saturday, June 25th, and are expected to last for at least seven days.

In the interim, the Metro is increasing the citywide installation of water demand control systems and users are encouraged to cut their water consumption to below 50 liters per person per day.