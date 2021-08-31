Kouga Municipality’s Cultural Centre burns down

Written by Bev Mortimer

The multi-million Rand Kouga Municipality Cultural Centre building in Voortrekker street, opposite Engen garage, has burnt down in a big fire this morning. Firemen at the scene, helped by the rain, managed to put it out,.Motorists wanting to turn up to the R102 and the N2 at the top of Main Street, and go past the building, were diverted to go down Voortrekker Street.

The fire must have started around 6.15 am as it was fiercely burning by 6.45 am.

It is unknown how the fire started but this building that was built in 2002 and launched later, cost more than R6-million. Through neglect, it had become damaged with many things stolen. Several homeless and vagrants stayed there unchecked over the past few years.

Photos: Bev Mortimer