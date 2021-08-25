Jordy eliminated, locals Crystal Hulett and Coert Venter shine at Longboard champs



Crystal Hulett created a great display for viewers yesterday at the South African Longboarding Championships on Day 1 at the Point in Jeffreys Bay.

Crystal, pictured, had a beautiful heat with well-timed turns and tidy nose-rides on the best waves, securing a spot in the Quarterfinals with ease.



Jeffreys Bay local, Coert Venter, also put on a spectacular show with his stylish, traditional-inspired longboard surfing. Coert knocked out t World Tour surfer Jordy Smith into the elimination round. Jordy has just recovered from a knee injury and was surfing competitively for the first time since his injury in May

Venter spiced up his successful heat with a perfectly executed handstand, followed by a bow in response to the spectators’ cheers.

Another local St Francis standout was surfer Greg Smith l representing the Eastern Province. With a combination of arching turns and long, steady nose rides, Smith secured an impressive 9.17 points out of a possible 10.

The first day of the championships, presented by RYD Brand, and sanctioned by Surfing South Africa, opened with magnificent weather and flawless conditions. The world-famous right-hand point-break did not disappoint, delivering nothing short of perfect, lined-up waves throughout the day.

A well-equipped contest site, experienced staff and strict enforcement of Covid regulations set the stage for a successful first day of the event.

Longboard surfers through the ages took to the waves with stylish manoeuvres. Western Province power couple Thomas and Tarryn King impressed in their respective divisions. Tarryn put together a near-perfect heat with two excellent scores (9.17 and 8.4) and Thomas followed suit with an equally outstanding combination in the Masters division (9.67 and 8.33) and a further win in the Open Men’s division.

KwaZulu-Natal surfer Sam Christianson wrapped up the day’s proceedings with the highest heat score total of the day, putting on a spectacular, confident performance to earn him a total of 18.33 points (9.33 + 9.00).

The week ahead promises fair weather and brilliant waves. Watch this space for updates and photos of surfers in action.