St Francis Chronicle August edition is now out

St Francis Chronicle August edition is now out! St Francis Chronicle August edition of your community newspaper is now out at Spar, Indulge Bakery, and some busy commercial shops in St Francis and Humansdorp.

Wider distribution from tomorrow in Humansdorp, JBay, and PE.

Story Highlights include:

* Trapped cormorant freed at the port

* Increase in crime and top incidents in St Francis

* Whereabouts of Claus’ body still unknown.

* Appeals to minster Creecy on power solution plans

* Sports highlights, community news and so much more.