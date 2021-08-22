Four shacks destroyed in Sea Vista fire

Four shacks burned down last night and two were partially damaged in a Sea Vista fire on St Francis Bay last night.

The fire was reportedly started by a candle. Liezl Clause of the Disaster Volunteer Group (DVG, although out of town, alerted the fire brigade which came swiftly and extinguished the fire quickly, preventing any further damage

.If anyone can help these people, who have lost everything, please contact Pastor Spekbboom on: 063 203 7625. Photos: Pastor Johannes Spekboom