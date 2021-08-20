Breaking… Hankey couple tied up, robbed by armed men

By Bev Mortimer

Four armed men wearing balaclavas stormed into a farmhouse in Hankey area yesterday evening, held a middle-aged couple at gunpoint before tying them up and robbing them of a firearm, jewellery and other valuables.

The SAPs said the couple was not injured and the police are investigating a case of house robbery on 19 August. The men, armed with guns, allegedly broke the glass of a sliding door at 6.45 pm to gain entrance into the farmhouse near the R331 in Hankey.

The couple aged 56 and 60 were held allegedly held at gunpoint and tied up with electric cables. The suspects then opened a safe, stole a firearm with rounds of ammunition and made off with these, plus the jewellery, two flat-screen TVs, a laptop, cellphones and liquor. About an hour later, the couple, who were unharmed managed to free themselves and activated an alarm.

A case of house robbery was opened for further investigation.Police urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Trevor Engelbrecht on 082 441 7735. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

.Just over a week ago, on 11 August in Hankey near the R330, another farmer, 72 years-old was shot at outside his house when he went outside to investigate why his dogs were barking. The farmer retaliated with fire from his own firearm and the intruders fled the scene.

The farmer, however, had been struck by a bullet in the lower leg and he was taken to hospital for treatment. A case of attempted murder was opened and the SAPS are looking for the suspects.