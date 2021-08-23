St Francis woman dies after being hit with a hammer



A 29 year-old St Francis Bay woman from Zwelitsha in the town’s suburb of Sea Vista died on Wednesday last week after she was allegedly hit with a hammer.

Her 39 year-old husband was arrested in connection with the crime committed on 18 August. Xolile Lobese, 39, appeared at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder on 20 August and was not granted bail.

The SAPs says it is believed the woman, 29 year-old Noluphiwo Mhamha, and Lobese were involved in a domestic dispute in their home in St Francis Bay’s informal settlement. It is alleged Lobese used a hammer to attack and kill Mhamha.

Lobese was arrested at his home about 20.20 that evening and the court case was remanded to 27 August for a bail application.