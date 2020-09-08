St Francis Chronicle gears up to print again

Please send news, views and photos for consideration for publication to stfrancischronicle@gmail.com

Read all about the next edition in the Letter from the Editor (below)

Letter from The Editor

Morning St Francis and Kouga residents and businesses

St Francis Chronicle is endeavouring and making good headway to be open for business again – after 17 years of reliable service, coming out every month until end of March 2000 it could not print!

Last year we celebrated our 200th edition! But this year, as everyone anywhere knows, all businesses were under lockdown for differing periods.

Consequently for six months of financial hardship, like many others, I have not been able to operate or print our community newspaper, St Francis Chronicle, as most businesses understandably said they could not afford advertising.

The good news is that in the past fortnight, I have had various businesses contacting me (not the other way round) about advertising in St Francis Chronicle, as they too want to let everyone know their specials and that they are open for business.

I have come to realise the door is now open to try to get enough advertising to be able to pay the printers and then be able to bring out an end of September edition or beginning of October edition.

There are several slots now available for advertising. The good news is that there is no increase in advertising costs; the price is the same as October last year!

St Francis Chronicle December 2019 edition – images of two pages

All new businesses are able to get free editorial with a photo or two. We have really pleasing specials with discounts.

By advertising in the print edition you get to have your advert placed free of charge in my very young, but growing and popular St Francis Info and News group which has around 6000 members.

Also, we have taken bookings already for our November, December and January festive season editions – which are renowned for comprehensive up to date news such as forthcoming events lists, ‘what’s happening in St Francis?’ – in the entertainment fields and sports arenas, plus updates and behind the scenes news and comments and general hard news, plus community news – (not just official one-sided spokesperson angles).

Please contact me on my ‘Bev Mortimer FB message box’ or by email: stfrancischronicle@gmail.com or call 0836095835