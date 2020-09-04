St Francis Bay’s luxury town house development in big demand

Seaglades, St Francis Bay’s latest, luxury and upmarket townhouse development in Seaglades Drive, has not yet completed its ground level but two villas have already been sold.

The tiled roof villas, currently being built by the landowner and construction company, Lyons Construction, are the highest priced townhouses in St Francis and have attracted a great deal of interest from would-be investors and seekers of affluent holiday homes in safe, sought-after areas. As they say, “It’s all about location…” and the Seaglades Drive area has become one of the most popular and frequented places in St Francis.

Seaglades complex will feature six opulent villas with each having ample canal frontage ranging from 8-12 m, two lounges, four bedrooms (three en suite), BIC, high-quality finishes in a choice of colours, select aluminium sliding doors, plus windows and flooring options allowing for individual tastes and preferences, a kitchen, a scullery, plus double garage, parking bay, a deck, jetty and a heated pool.

The new Seaglades architectural design, judging from advance photos, is similar to the upmarket Water Club development opposite Quayside. It is situated on the opposite bank to Royal Wharf and the latter is set far back, thus affording privacy for both estates I this quiet canal.

According to top property consultants and buyers, when you buy into a housing estate, you’re buying into a lifestyle and a defined community. For the past few years, each December the Seaglades area has turned into a thriving, booming and fun holiday area for the rich and famous and the jet-setters.

Particularly the canal area between Water Club and Quaysyde has become you of the most visited, attracting crowds of pulsating people, boats, floats, swimmers canoeists, partygoers, socialites and families. The last group loves to have picnics on the banks and the children safely swim, jump off the little bridge over the canals or play in the kids’ area.

So, it’s no small wonder that since news broke of a most upmarket townhouse development on the go in St Francis Bay, interest has peaked. Around South Africa too, the popularity of townhouses, gated estates, and sectional title developments are increasing, with some high and astonishing prices fetched in Cape Town.

Sectional title homes are extremely sought-after as owners don’t have to personally maintain and organise pools, gardens or security. Most affluent people don’t mind paying extra levies for sectional title homes since they can live in a superbly maintained, upmarket estate, professionally managed by a body corporate and where property values continue to increase owing to the rising demand for gated estates. Another plus is there is no transfer duty and occupation is from December 2020.

These factors, plus security, lifestyle benefits, such as lock-up-and-go and buy-to-let, are reasons for investing in an estate like Seaglades. The secure, gated community with its superb villas ensures top-class security with on-site, 24-hour patrols, surveillance cameras, and protecting perimeter walls.

This gives owners and residents the assurance their properties and families are protected at all times. What is more, each home will have passive wireless alarm systems with zoned keypads, wireless control panels, back-up battery, siren, infra-red beams in the garden, plus radio transmitter to a security company or armed response.

Situated in a prime position on the St Francis’ Canals the fun won’t stop at Seaglades. From your perfect St Francis Bay canal home and your private jetty, you have direct access to the Kromme River and the Indian Ocean.

Extra Info: Distances from Sea Glades Villas

St Francis Village Centre 2km

Cape St Francis 9km

Port Elizabeth (Airport) 117km

Knysna 196km