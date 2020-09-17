St Francis’ community newspaper to re-open

The St Francis area’s own community newspaper that highlights all the top news for the St Francis area, the St Francis Chronicle, is opening for business again.

Owing to being in forced hibernation, with no income, the paper is endeavouring with support from fellow businesses, to continue to offer a service to the community online and in print

Please send any news, views, photos of events, or events to be held (social or sport) and any happenings of interest for publication.

The newspaper is already taking bookings. Anyone wanting to inform the public that they are open for business again, including new businesses starting up in the St Francis area, please contact us at stfrancischronicle@gmail.com – or contact us in our message box, here on FB.

We thank and appreciate all the renewed support we have received so far, to get us up and running again…