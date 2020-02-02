Two dead, three badly wounded after shooting spree in Humansdorp

Two youngsters were shot dead and three others are in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after a group of men allegedly opened fire on them in a public street early this morning in Humansdorp.

The SAPS is investigating a double case of murder and three attempted murders. According to police, at 1 am a group of young people was walking to their respective homes in Gill Marcus when they saw a group of men standing at the crossing of Fynbos-Flamingo Street, Humansdorp.

The group of men suddenly opened fire, firing several shots at the youngsters who started running in different directions. During the shooting Geraldine Bambi, 14, and Keano Visagie, 18, passed on at the scene. Three other men aged 20-29 were admitted to a hospital.

Humansdorp detectives are following up on all possible leads and the motive for the shooting and murders is not known at this stage.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok condemned the attack on the young girl and men. The community is urged to work with the SAPS in reducing crime. The SAPS has requested the community to come forward with information that will lead to the confiscation of illegal firearms and the arrest of the suspects.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is requested to contact investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Corné Smit, on 082 441 7613, or report to their nearest police station, or contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.