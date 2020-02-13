Skeleton found in Humansdorp stream

Edited by Bev Mortimer

SAPS detectives are trying to establish the identity of a skeleton found in Humansdorp stream yesterday, 12 February.

The remains, clothed in cream trousers and brown grasshopper shoes, were discovered by community members in the stream next to Mandela Street, Kwanomzamo, at 4.30 pm. The community members informed the local police station.

An inquest docket has been opened and the incident is under investigation. The bones will be sent to forensics for DNA analysis.

The SAPS seeks the assistance of the community to find the identification of the person, or anyone who might be looking for a missing relative or person, to contact Detective Warrant Officer Corne Smit on 082 441 7613, Humansdorp SAPS on 042 200 4700 or the nearest police station.

One can also contact Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 3221.