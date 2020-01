Meet one of the country’s and EC’s top achievers

Lomso Dumezweni of Ngcobo near Mthatha in the Eastern Cape has been announced by Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, today, 7 January, as one of the country’s top achievers

Dumewsini, who attended Nyanga High School in the EC, will be awarded for his achievement along with other top achievers in South Africa at an award ceremony .

He plans to study medicine next year.

