Big SAPS operations see 83 behind bars over Christmas period

Police in the Humansdorp Cluster area arrested 83 suspects – five in connection with murders – in operations between 24-27 December.

A 41 year-old man was arrested after detectives linked him to the murder of 16 year-old Allisandre Floors, whose body was recovered in a plantation a few kms outside Storms River, yesterday, 27 December. The teenager was reported missing on 23 December at about 8 pm.

This latter breakthrough follows extensive investigative work after the teenager was reported missing. The SAPS immediately started with the search while detectives followed crucial leads.

Search and rescue teams also descended to the area to assist with the search. SAPS detectives leads paid off and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect led the police to the plantation about 10 kms outside Storms River where the body was recovered. The suspect is related to the deceased and it was also confirmed that he was the person last seen with the teenager.

A case of murder is now under investigation. The suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court soon on a murder charge.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, commended the police for the swift arrest of the suspect but condemned the incident. He urged the investigators to dig deep to unearth all the circumstances leading up to this brutal murder.

The possibility of additional charges at a later stage of the investigation cannot be ruled out.

Four other men were caught and arrested in the SAPS operations in connection with two different murders.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok, praised everyone involved from the patrol teams to the detectives. “In some of these cases, police managed to turn the tide due to the assistance from residents who willingly shared some valuable information,” Brig Lebok said.

The SAPS said some of their operations also included other government departments, such as Home Affairs and Traffic departments, that assisted at roadblocks and raiding for suspects.

