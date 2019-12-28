No fire crackers or fire works allowed in St Francis and Kouga

No fireworks are allowed to be sold or set off in St Francis or in the Kouga municipal area owing to high fire risks, the drought and the implementation of water restrictions.

Shop owners are warned not to sell any illegal fire crackers to the public, the Kouga Municipality says.

Kouga Law Enforcement officers or the SAPS will confiscate fire crackers and issue fines.

All residents and visitors are asked to report the sale of fire crackers or any transgressions in St Francis or around the Kouga region to their nearest police station. The phone number for St Francis SAPS is: 042 200 1800/1817.