Humansdorp man dies from multiple gunshot wounds

(Article edited by Bev Mortimer)

A 25 year-old man was shot dead outside his front door in Goeda Street, Humansdorp, two days ago.

The SAPS says the deceased Macvin Magielies was at home on 7 August at about 10.50 pm when he heard someone fiddling with the door of a vehicle parked outside the kitchen door. On opening the door several gunshots were fired and Magielies’ lifeless body was found with several gunshot wounds in the upper body at the doorway.

The motive for the attack is currently unknown and police are following all leads. A media statement said the “police seek the public’s assistance in solving a murder case.”

Police also urge anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect/s to contact the Humansdorp Detectives standby number (Serious Violent Crimes) at 082 441 7613 or share information via Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Advertisements